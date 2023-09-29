Your Life
Border Patrol makes two large fentanyl busts

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Border Patrol officers made two large drug seizures this week.

CBP says officers at the Nogales Port of Entry recovered more than 530,000 fentanyl pills, 24 pounds of fentanyl powder and more than five pounds of heroin all hidden in decorative stone items.

Hours later, Border Patrol says officers found more than 73,000 fentanyl pills hidden in the seats of a car.

