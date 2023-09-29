Your Life
Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by impaired driver, Mesa police say

File image
File image(File image: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A bicyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries after police say he was hit by an impaired driver in Mesa early Friday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., Mesa police say a vehicle was northbound on Gilbert Road when it struck a curb, went up onto landscaping gravel and crossed into the southbound lane of Old Gilbert Road. At the same time, a man on a bicycle was heading westbound from the canal on Old Gilbert Road when he was hit by the vehicle. The man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver was found to be impaired and that charges are pending. No names have been released.

