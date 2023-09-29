Your Life
AAA: Phoenix-area gas prices averaging $5 a gallon

Arizona is still weeks away from getting the cheaper blend.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:44 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gas prices are rising in Arizona this week. On Thursday, AAA is showing that the average gallon of gas in Maricopa County is $5.03. Typically, prices drop as we head into the cooler months, but that is not happening right now. Summer road trips increase the demand, and the summer blend of gas is more expensive.

Once we head into autumn, we can usually expect prices to drop a bit. But AAA spokesperson Julian Paredes says oil prices are the problem right now. “If the cost of oil is high or keeps going up, it’s going to keep gas prices on the higher end,” Paredes said. “It’s volatile right now.”

Paredes says Russia and Saudi Arabia continue to cut their supply to other countries, which is the main reason prices are going up. “The market didn’t really like that. It’s very unpredictable. A lot of it comes down to the cost of oil.”

Paredes says the winter blend of gas can drop prices about 10 cents per gallon. California is where we get most of our gas from, and they don’t make the switch until early November. We still have five weeks to go until stations in Arizona start selling the cheaper blend.

The average gallon of gas in Arizona is $4.60. Maricopa County is 43 cents higher. The national average is $3.83.

