14 Pinal County school districts hit with ransomware attack to payroll system

PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Several schools within Pinal County were hit with a ransomware attack last weekend, which could leave thousands of teachers without pay. According to the Pinal County School Superintendent’s Office, hackers attacked 14 districts that hadn’t processed their payroll. The districts impacted are Apache Junction, Casa Grande Union High School, Combs, Coolidge, Florence, Maricopa, Mary C. O’Brien, Oracle, Picacho, Sacaton, Santa Cruz, Stanfield, Superior, and Toltec.

Officials have been working around the clock to restore access and say checks will be printed to 4,514 staff members in all districts. Employees are asked to wait for instructions from their school districts about when they can pick up their checks.

“The School Superintendent’s Office recognizes the difficulty this will cause employees of our school districts and wholeheartedly apologizes for the inconvenience resulting from this unfortunate situation,” the Pinal County School Superintendent’s Office said in a statement.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are working alongside the office to find out the cause of the attack. Officials say the payroll system isn’t connected to the Pinal County Government IT Network, so no other systems were affected.

