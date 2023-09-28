Your Life
What to know about President Biden’s visit to Arizona

Arizona’s Family will livestream his speeches starting at 11:30 a.m. on AZFamily.com and AZFamily mobile + streaming TV apps.
FILE -- President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the...
FILE -- President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) -- President Joe Biden has arrived in the Valley to deliver a democracy-focused address that will also pay tribute to the late John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential candidate who represented the state in the U.S. Senate for more than three decades.

Biden’s speech, set to be delivered at the Tempe Center for the Arts, will focus on “the work we must do together to strengthen our democracy,” the White House said. The address is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. Remarks will also honor the legacy of McCain, whose memorial in Hanoi Biden visited earlier this month during his trip to India and Vietnam.

“I miss him,” Biden said of McCain at the memorial, located near where McCain’s Skyhawk dive bomber was shot down in 1967 by the North Vietnamese. McCain spent more than five years as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War. “He was a good friend.”

Biden has given a handful of other democracy-centered addresses, including at Independence Hall in Philadelphia a year ago and at Union Station in Washington shortly before the November midterm elections. Though his speech in Arizona is billed as an official White House event, the issue of preserving democracy is expected to be a key theme in his reelection campaign.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for complete coverage of the president’s visit on-air, online, and on the free AZFamily mobile news app.

