Two arrests after fake drugs found during Winslow traffic stop

Edward Yunik Hernandez-Meza, left, Yamileth Francisca Lucero Pardo. (Navajo County Sheriff...
Edward Yunik Hernandez-Meza, left, Yamileth Francisca Lucero Pardo. (Navajo County Sheriff Office)(Navajo County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
HOLBROOK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Navajo County Sheriff’s deputy came across what appeared to be a load of drugs being transported in a car along Interstate 40 in Winslow last week. The driver and his passenger had a cooler in the car full of a white powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine on Friday. There were 33 pounds of it packaged to be sold. But buyer beware, this was not what it appeared to be.

Turns out that after a closer look, the substance wasn’t cocaine, but baking soda, which, deputies say, was packaged to look like cocaine. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Edward Yunik Hernandez-Meza and 18-year-old Yamileth Francisca Lucero Pardo, both of California. Investigators say they were taking the fake drugs to a person in Winslow. The pair were booked into Navajo County Jail for the manufacture and distribution of imitation controlled substances.

They are being held on a $1,220,000 cash-only bond.

