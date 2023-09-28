Your Life
Turf Paradise gets an extension to remain open into November

Turf Paradise will remain open into November after receiving an extension to their contract.
Turf Paradise will remain open into November after receiving an extension to their contract.(AZFamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Horse racing fans have a little more time to enjoy the action at Turf Paradise after a contract extension was given to the facility, which had been scheduled to end live racing on Oct. 1.

Officials with Turf Paradise say the Arizona Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (AZ HBPA) has extended Turf Paradise’s contract to simulcast races for wagering until Nov. 12. The extension avoids a shutdown of the track’s 37 Off-Track Betting sites. Just last week, officials at the race track announced the end of more than six decades of racing when they said they were closing at the end of the month.

Turf Paradise officials say a new live horseracing meet is scheduled to start in early January. Details of that live meet are being worked out. Additional information will be forthcoming.

