Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Toasty day ahead, but big cooldown fast approaches

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Thursday 9/28/2023
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice morning in Phoenix to start your Thursday: temps are in the 60s and 70s in most Valley locations. We will once again see temps above normal later this afternoon, with highs clocking in around 104 degrees.

The average high of this time is 96 in Phoenix. We will see a dry day today with plenty of sunshine. A trough to the west is taking shape and will knock our temps down by the weekend. And the big temp swing will bring big wind to the state by the weekend.

Mountain locations in northern Arizona can expect wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range both Saturday and Sunday. However, Phoenix and the low deserts will see gusts around 30-40 mph this weekend.

For the most part this will be a dry system. Some limited rain is possible late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Most locations in the state will stay dry as this trough makes its way through the state. As far as temps go, Flagstaff will see highs go from the mid 70s today to the upper 50s by Sunday. Phoenix will see our temps crash, too. We will go from 104 today, to the upper 80s by Sunday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Christina Pasqualetto, 62, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and...
Woman drives from Gilbert to Prescott, allegedly shoots estranged husband

Latest News

GMAZ
Wonderful weekend weather for Phoenix
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 9 p.m. for Wednesday, 9/27/2023.
Drop in temperatures ahead for metro Phoenix
We have now notched four straight days above the average high for this time of year.
Another warm Wednesday, but big weather changes coming for metro Phoenix
Arizona's First Alert Weather forecast at 4 p.m. for 9/27/2023.
Big weather changes ahead for metro Phoenix