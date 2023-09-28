Toasty day ahead, but big cooldown fast approaches

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A nice morning in Phoenix to start your Thursday: temps are in the 60s and 70s in most Valley locations. We will once again see temps above normal later this afternoon, with highs clocking in around 104 degrees.

The average high of this time is 96 in Phoenix. We will see a dry day today with plenty of sunshine. A trough to the west is taking shape and will knock our temps down by the weekend. And the big temp swing will bring big wind to the state by the weekend.

Mountain locations in northern Arizona can expect wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range both Saturday and Sunday. However, Phoenix and the low deserts will see gusts around 30-40 mph this weekend.

For the most part this will be a dry system. Some limited rain is possible late Saturday and into Sunday morning. Most locations in the state will stay dry as this trough makes its way through the state. As far as temps go, Flagstaff will see highs go from the mid 70s today to the upper 50s by Sunday. Phoenix will see our temps crash, too. We will go from 104 today, to the upper 80s by Sunday.

