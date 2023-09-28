Your Life
Scottsdale family seeking answers after man burglarized and damaged home

Prosecutors declined felony charges for a man who was allegedly caught on camera damaging cars and stealing packages at a Scottsdale home.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:54 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale family is looking for answers after they say a man was caught on camera damaging their cars and stealing packages at their home earlier this month.

Scottsdale Police arrested 27-year-old Robert Kalvin Bleau on felony charges, but the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office determined that Bleau wouldn’t be convicted for these charges.

The Meyer family, who lives at the home Bleau damaged, wants him to be held accountable for what he did. “I’m not able to really take care of myself right now,” Karen Meyer said. “So it’s very frightening.”

Karen was coming back from her mother’s funeral when she got a call from her son Andrew that a man (caught on surveillance video and later identified as Robert Kalvin Bleau) had burglarized their home and damaged their cars. “He took a hose, and he filled our cars full of water,” Karen said.

The Meyer family says they’ve always left their older Volkswagen Bug unlocked, and Andrew says he must have forgotten to lock their VW Passat. When Andrew arrived at his parent’s house to bring some packages inside, he quickly realized that Robert Klavin Bleau wasn’t supposed to be there. “I’m like you’re in the wrong spot buddy, I don’t want to get you in too much trouble,” Andrew said. “And he refused to leave.”

The video shows Bleau continuing to stay outside the home. That’s when Andrew called Scottsdale Police. He says they arrived within minutes, arresting Bleau. A Scottsdale Police officer confirmed to Arizona’s Family that Bleau was booked on felony charges of residential burglary and criminal damage.

But later that week, the Meyers received a letter from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, saying that the filing of a felony charge was not appropriate and that they have now referred this case for misdemeanor prosecution. Karen disagrees. “If I broke the law, I would expect to pay the consequences,” she said.

In the letter to the Meyers, the attorney for the County Attorney’s Office says there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction of the felony charges.

When we reached out to a spokeswoman for the Attorney’s Office, she told us they were recommending misdemeanor charges because the total amount of damage was only about a thousand dollars and because Bleau had no criminal history. But that doesn’t make Karen’s husband, Ted feel any safer. “He has to realize that he just can’t do this, and there not be some fallout from what he’s done,” Ted said.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office referred the prosecution of any misdemeanor charges to a city of Scottsdale prosecutor. Arizona’s Family reached out to a Scottsdale Public Affairs supervisor to learn if the city had moved forward with any misdemeanor charges against Bleau but did not get a response.

