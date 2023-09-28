Your Life
SCHEELS is opening its first Arizona location in Chandler this weekend

it's a beloved store chain from Minnesota and now it's coming to Arizona. This mega-shop has everything you could possibly need + entertainment to boot.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona, say hello to SCHEELS. It’s a 250,000-square-foot retail space haven filled with plenty of merchandise, a 45-foot Ferris Wheel, a 16,000 saltwater aquarium, a candy factory, games and arcades, and so much more.

Ahead of its grand opening for Saturday at the Chandler Fashion Center, Good Morning Arizona’s Susan Campbell went out to see what you can expect when you set foot inside, plus the fun in-store when doors open at 9:30 a.m. Not only that, but the mega-retailer gave away a $1,000 shopping spree to five lucky Valley residents!

“Our crew has been working tirelessly to get the newest SCHEELS location ready for the Valley, and we look forward to sharing it with everyone soon,” said Chandler Store Leader Louie Sikich.

SCHEELS began in 1902 in Minnesota and, over the past century, has grown to become a 32-store operation across 14 states. To learn more, click/tap here.

