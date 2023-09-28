Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 28, 2023:

Paradise Biriyani Pointe - 4050 W Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ

Pan of raw shrimp stored above eggs

Employee not washing pans properly

Toxic substances not labeled

La Estrella Carniceria Y Panaderia - 819 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ

No paper towels at hand wash sink

Open pan of raw chicken stored above cooked meats

Wet wiping cloth on food prep counter

Alo Café - 6960 E 1st St, Scottsdale, AZ

Eggs stored on top of cooked quiche

Butter not at proper temperature

Utensils for waffle batter kept in water not hot enough

Aurora Behavioral Healthcare - 6350 S Maple Ave, Tempe, AZ

Not enough sanitizer in dishwasher

Cooked sausage not date marked

Cooked pasta and squash not kept hot enough

Zinc Bistro - 15034 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ

Tray of salmon stored above cooked short rib

Sticks of butter not kept cold enough

Bread on display not covered

Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Waldo’s BBQ - 4500 E Main St #1, Mesa, AZ

California Pizza Kitchen - 10100 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ

Perfect Pear Bistro - 9845 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ

Mario’s Pizza - 13915 N Dysart Rd C3, El Mirage, AZ

Salad and Go - 21060 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ

Jack in the Box - 9121 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.