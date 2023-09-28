Raw shrimp above eggs, butter not at proper temp found at Phoenix-area eateries

This week's Dirty Dining includes a popular Kierland Shopping Center bistro. Jason Barry reports.
By Jason Barry
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 28, 2023:

Paradise Biriyani Pointe - 4050 W Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ

  • Pan of raw shrimp stored above eggs
  • Employee not washing pans properly
  • Toxic substances not labeled

La Estrella Carniceria Y Panaderia - 819 E Broadway Rd, Mesa, AZ

  • No paper towels at hand wash sink
  • Open pan of raw chicken stored above cooked meats
  • Wet wiping cloth on food prep counter

Alo Café - 6960 E 1st St, Scottsdale, AZ

  • Eggs stored on top of cooked quiche
  • Butter not at proper temperature
  • Utensils for waffle batter kept in water not hot enough

Aurora Behavioral Healthcare - 6350 S Maple Ave, Tempe, AZ

  • Not enough sanitizer in dishwasher
  • Cooked sausage not date marked
  • Cooked pasta and squash not kept hot enough

Zinc Bistro - 15034 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ

  • Tray of salmon stored above cooked short rib
  • Sticks of butter not kept cold enough
  • Bread on display not covered
  • Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Dean’s List – Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Waldo’s BBQ - 4500 E Main St #1, Mesa, AZ

California Pizza Kitchen - 10100 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ

Perfect Pear Bistro - 9845 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ

Mario’s Pizza - 13915 N Dysart Rd C3, El Mirage, AZ

Salad and Go - 21060 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ

Jack in the Box - 9121 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ

