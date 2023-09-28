Your Life
Phoenix Union High School District buys lockdown kits for all it’s schools

The lockdown kits contain emergency supplies for an extended period of time.
The lockdown kits contain emergency supplies for an extended period of time.(AZFamily)
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Union High School District is preparing for possible future lockdowns. It purchased thousands of lockdown kits for every classroom at all schools in the district if there is an emergency. The kits are filled with food, water, first aid supplies, blankets and a makeshift toilet.

“It causes anxiety when you think about the fact that we are in this space, right?” said parent Zaneta Alexander. “We live in a place where we have to do these things.”

Claudio Coria is the Executive Director of Safety for Phoenix Union. He said deadly mass shootings across the country and recent lockdowns in the district prompted them to take action. There were several shooting scares last year alone. Last September, Central High School went under lockdown following rumors someone was on campus with a gun. A few days later, Betty H. Fairfax High School went under lockdown for reports of a suspicious backpack. No weapons were found in both incidents, but students and staff were stuck in classrooms for hours.

“Our students being prepared on exactly what to do in an emergency is really important to us,” said Coria. “Reaction has been really positive, wishing that this does not happen but that this is a new environment around safety, and we need to be prepared.”

Coria said along with the lockdown kits, the district is investing in more training and support staff to respond to schools during and after lockdowns.

