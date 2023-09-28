Your Life
Dutch police say 2 people are killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam

FILE - The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest, police said.
FILE - The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press and MIKE CORDER
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two people were killed by a lone gunman who opened fire and started fires in a hospital and an apartment in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday, the city’s police chief said.

The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest as he shot and killed a 39-year-old woman and seriously injured her 14-year-old daughter, Police Chief Fred Westerbeke said.

The shooter then went to the nearby Erasmus Medical Center where he shot and killed a 46-year-old man, a teacher at the academic hospital.

The suspect’s identity was not released.

No motive was announced.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — People have been killed in two shootings Thursday at a university hospital and a nearby home in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said, but they did not immediately announce the number of victims.

Rotterdam police said on X, formerly Twitter, that they were informing next of kin before releasing any more details. A suspect had been arrested after the shootings at the Erasmus Medical Center and the nearby apartment.

Fire also broke out at both locations, local authorities said.

Earlier Thursday, police had said that a man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun had opened fire in a classroom at the university hospital, wounding one person. They also reported a shooting earlier at the home nearby.

Police said they had arrested a 32-year-old man under the hospital’s helipad and said that the Rotterdam resident was a suspect in both shootings. They said they did not believe any other shooters were involved.

No motive was immediately announced for Thursday’s shootings.

The Erasmus Medical Center appealed on social media for people not to go to the hospital.

There have been scores of small explosions and at homes and businesses across Rotterdam this year, blamed on rival drug gangs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

