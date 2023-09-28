PD: Man had BAC of 0.358 when he caused 2022 deadly crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — More than a year after a deadly collision, new court documents say Phoenix police arrested a man who caused the crash and had a blood alcohol level more than quadruple the legal limit while speeding. Connor Scott Crofutt, 29, was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Crofutt and his passenger, 28-year-old Cole Boaz, were heading west on Happy Valley Road on the afternoon of Sept. 22, 2022. Court paperwork says Crofutt was driving a Ford Fiesta up to 107 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. As they entered the intersection at 23rd Avenue around 2:15 p.m., they crashed into a Buick Lesabre that was trying to turn left. Crofutt and Boaz were both thrown from the car. Boaz was found in the westbound lanes of Happy Valley Road. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Crofutt was found outside the driver’s side door. The Buick driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a broken left femur, liver laceration and a broken left foot.

According to court paperwork, a toxicology report showed that Crofutt’s BAC was 0.358. A reconstruction of the crash showed Crofutt was going 102-105 mph when he crashed into the Buick, police said. Crofutt was arrested near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Tuesday and booked into jail on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

