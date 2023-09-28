Parts of I-10, SR 143 to shut down for weekend construction in the Phoenix-area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Be cautious if you’re heading out for a drive around the Valley this weekend — several freeways will be closed for construction projects. Drivers are asked to plan detours and give themselves extra time before hitting the road.

WEST VALLEY

I-10 EB will be closed between Loop 303 and Dysart Rd for pavement sealing. Loop 303 NB and SB ramps to I-10 EB will be shut down. I-10 EB on-ramp at Perryville Rd/187th Ave will also be closed.

I-10 EB closed between Verrado Way and Loop 303 for pavement sealing.

PHOENIX

SR 143 SB (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 for a traffic shift as part of the Broadway Curve improvement project. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard will also shut down.

For more information on full closures or to find a list of detours, click or tap here.

