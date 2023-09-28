Your Life
Library honoring the late Sen. John McCain to be built at ASU in Tempe

FILE - Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Republican presidential hopeful, celebrates in Miami after...
FILE - Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Republican presidential hopeful, celebrates in Miami after winning the Florida Republican presidential primary, Jan. 29, 2008.(Charles Dharapak | AP)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A new library is set to be built at Arizona State University in Tempe honoring the late Sen. John McCain, his family announced Thursday.

The John S. McCain III Library will be established on a 22.5-acre section of ASU’s campus near Papago Park. According to a press release, the library “will serve as an anchor, multipurpose facility that will provide Arizonans a place to learn, research, develop and work.” In addition to the library and archives, it will include a visitor’s center and an Arizona home for the Washington, D.C.-based McCain Institute.

The McCain family made the announcement in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s visit to Arizona Thursday, where he’s scheduled to deliver a democracy-focused address that will also pay tribute to McCain. The president will be speaking at the Tempe Center for the Arts shortly before noon.

“It’s a great honor for President Joe Biden to be here in Tempe, Arizona today to make the announcement of his Administration’s support for the establishment of the Library,” Cindy McCain said in a prepared statement. “President Biden has been a long-time friend, tough political opponent and strong leader. All traits that my husband, John, also possessed.”

The McCain family says Biden’s administration, Gov. Katie Hobbs, former Gov. Doug Ducey, the state of Arizona and Arizona State University invested in the establishment of the library. Gov. Hobbs announced funding from the American Rescue Plan will help construct the library that will “provide education, work and health monitoring programs to underserved communities.”

McCain served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, spending five of those years as a prisoner of war after being shot down in Vietnam in 1967. After retiring from the military, he represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate for more than three decades and was the Republican nominee for president in 2008. McCain died from a brain tumor on Aug. 25, 2018.

