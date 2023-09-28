Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Historic downtown Phoenix church being transformed into entertainment venue

The church’s steeple and original walls have remained intact, along with many of the windows.
The church’s steeple and original walls have remained intact, along with many of the windows.(Monroe Abbey)
By Jason Barry
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The First Baptist Church, off Monroe Street and Third Avenue in downtown Phoenix, is getting a much-needed face-lift. The church was built in 1929 and attracted a wide range of parishioners from across the Valley. But everything changed in 1984 when a massive fire destroyed the roof and caused widespread damage.

Over the years, there have been several attempts to repurpose the property, but the plans fizzled out until now. Longtime Arizona politician and community advocate Terry Goddard gave Arizona’s Family a tour of the church property and the ongoing construction.

Goddard was instrumental in saving the historic building from demolition 30 years ago and has spent decades trying to redevelop the church. “My commitment, and the nonprofit’s commitment, was to take a great building that was part of Phoenix’s past and bring it back to useful life,” said Goddard.

The iconic church is being transformed into an event and entertainment venue that will include restaurants, bars and an outdoor space for weddings and other events. Millions of dollars have already been spent installing steel beams to secure the 93-year-old building.

The church’s steeple and original walls have remained intact, along with many of the windows. “We hope this will be an energized space that people can come enjoy themselves, which they will be able to appreciate the history of Phoenix, something we often overlook or bulldoze away,” said Goddard. “This is just a good reminder of an older, more gentle, and frankly more dignified past that our community had.”

Developers are hoping to get Monroe Street Abbey open by next spring. They are still seeking out tenants. For more details, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Christina Pasqualetto, 62, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and...
Woman drives from Gilbert to Prescott, allegedly shoots estranged husband

Latest News

Robert is a courtesy clerk loved by both customers and fellow employees. Surprise Squad is...
Surprise Squad helps Sun Lakes store clerk who’s loved by customers
Robert is a courtesy clerk who's beloved by both customers and fellow employees. Surprise Squad...
Basha's employee in Sun Lakes surprised with big gift
Doctors at Phoenix Children's Hospital used a cutting-edge treatment on a Phoenix-area girl...
New treatment helps Phoenix-area girl with scoliosis return to dancing
Brooklynn was diagnosed with a severe case of scoliosis last year at 65 degrees.
12-year-old Phoenix-area dancer back on stage after new scoliosis surgery