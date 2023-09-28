Your Life
DPS: Truck driver ran stop sign, slammed into car on SR-85 in Buckeye; 1 dead

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly car versus semi-truck crash that happened on the SR-85 near Buckeye early Thursday morning.

Details are limited but troopers tell Arizona’s Family that the crash occurred just before 6 a.m. at milepost 152, near Southern Avenue. At the scene, DPS said that investigators currently believe that a truck driver slammed into a Kia sedan after running through a stop sign to turn onto Southern from the SR-85. Video from the scene showed the car completely pinned underneath the truck. One person was pronounced dead on scene, but it’s unclear if any other injuries were reported.

At this time, the road is partially blocked so travelers in the area can expect traffic delays throughout the morning. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

