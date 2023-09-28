Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Dick’s Sporting Goods to host annual ‘Signing Day’ hiring event on Oct. 3

File image
File image(Mike Mozart | Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a part-time gig to help you earn some holiday cash, Dick’s Sporting Good has an event coming up you’ll want to attend.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the retailer will have their sixth-annual National Signing Day to recruit for seasonal positions at DICK’S Sporting Goods, Public Lands, DICK’S House of Sport, DICK’S, and Going, Going, Gone! stores around the Phoenix area and across the country. The company says it will hire up to 8,600 seasonal teammates for the 2023 holiday season.

All company store locations and distribution centers will close on Thanksgiving to allow team members to spend time with their families. Stores will re-open on Black Friday.

To learn more or apply, click/tap here. Interested applicants should apply online and then visit a local store on Oct. 3 for an interview.

DICK’S Sporting Goods was rated one of FORTUNE’S Best Places to Work in Retail for the third year in a row, was rated a Great Place to Work in 2021 and 2022, and one of PEOPLE’S Companies That Care.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Christina Pasqualetto, 62, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and...
Woman drives from Gilbert to Prescott, allegedly shoots estranged husband

Latest News

FILE -- President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the...
President Biden targets ‘extremist movement’ in democracy speech; honors late Sen. John McCain
FILE - Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Republican presidential hopeful, celebrates in Miami after...
Library honoring the late Sen. John McCain to be built at ASU in Tempe
Cindy McCain announced a library will be built in honor of her late husband, Sen. John McCain,...
VIDEO: Cindy McCain announces Sen. John McCain library at ASU in Tempe
Photos and and flowers were put in the fence surrounding the home that was raided.
Chandler police asks for tips; more evidence requested for animal abuse case