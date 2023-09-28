Dick’s Sporting Goods to host annual ‘Signing Day’ hiring event on Oct. 3

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a part-time gig to help you earn some holiday cash, Dick’s Sporting Good has an event coming up you’ll want to attend.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the retailer will have their sixth-annual National Signing Day to recruit for seasonal positions at DICK’S Sporting Goods, Public Lands, DICK’S House of Sport, DICK’S, and Going, Going, Gone! stores around the Phoenix area and across the country. The company says it will hire up to 8,600 seasonal teammates for the 2023 holiday season.

All company store locations and distribution centers will close on Thanksgiving to allow team members to spend time with their families. Stores will re-open on Black Friday.

To learn more or apply, click/tap here. Interested applicants should apply online and then visit a local store on Oct. 3 for an interview.

DICK’S Sporting Goods was rated one of FORTUNE’S Best Places to Work in Retail for the third year in a row, was rated a Great Place to Work in 2021 and 2022, and one of PEOPLE’S Companies That Care.

