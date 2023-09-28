A cooler, breezy weekend ahead for Phoenix, the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a great start to our Thursday morning with lows in the 70s again to start our day. This afternoon, we will see high temperatures around 103 degrees. The high today will be well above our average high, which is 97 degrees.

But that’s about to change. The ridge of high pressure that brought us the heat will move east and we will see a nice drop of temperatures. The culprit of all those changes is a low-pressure system that will also bring windy conditions in the High Country and breezy here in the Valley on both Friday and Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Northern Arizona on Saturday when the wind is expected to be at its strongest.

The good news is temperatures are going to stay below average through the work week next week and lows will be in the 60s. It’ll start feeling Fall-like for sure!

