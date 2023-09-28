Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

A cooler, breezy weekend ahead for Phoenix, the Valley

AZFamily First Alert Weather 12 p.m. Update for Thursday, 9/28/23
By Paul Horton
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) It was a great start to our Thursday morning with lows in the 70s again to start our day. This afternoon, we will see high temperatures around 103 degrees. The high today will be well above our average high, which is 97 degrees.

But that’s about to change. The ridge of high pressure that brought us the heat will move east and we will see a nice drop of temperatures. The culprit of all those changes is a low-pressure system that will also bring windy conditions in the High Country and breezy here in the Valley on both Friday and Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Northern Arizona on Saturday when the wind is expected to be at its strongest.

The good news is temperatures are going to stay below average through the work week next week and lows will be in the 60s. It’ll start feeling Fall-like for sure!

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Christina Pasqualetto, 62, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and...
Woman drives from Gilbert to Prescott, allegedly shoots estranged husband

Latest News

Expect temperatures to stay below 100 degrees this weekend.
Phoenix area to dip below 100 degrees heading into weekend
GMAZ
Toasty day ahead, but big cooldown fast approaches
A big temp swing will bring big wind to the state by the weekend.
Cool temperatures on the way to the Phoenix area
GMAZ
Wonderful weekend weather for Phoenix