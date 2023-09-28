Your Life
Child hospitalized after ‘accidentally’ shooting themselves, Phoenix police say

It happened on Wednesday evening.
It happened on Wednesday evening.(MGN)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A young child is in the hospital after they accidentally shot themselves on Wednesday evening in central Phoenix, police say. It happened at an apartment complex on 22nd Avenue just north of Camelback Road. Police didn’t say what led up to the shooting or how old the child is. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said. An investigation is underway.

