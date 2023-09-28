Chandler police asks for tips; more evidence requested for animal abuse case

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Chandler Police Department is asking for more residents to come forward with details about a Valley animal rescue as an investigation into alleged abuse continues.

The department announced a dedicated email address for residents to report additional information after officers were tipped off on Sept. 8 about animal abuse allegations regarding a rescue being operated by April McLaughlin. Last Friday, Chandler police searched McLaughlin’s home near Pecos and Cooper roads. At the scene, police described smelling a “foul odor” from the house. Fifty-five mixed breeds and special needs dogs were rescued, five of which had to be put down. Court documents later alleged that dead dogs were stored in a freezer beside the food. However, she was released after the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office sent the case back to Chandler police for more evidence to convict her.

Now detectives are asking anyone who could help in the investigation, including veterinarians, rescue groups, neighbors or citizens who had any contact with “Special Needs Animal Welfare League,” to come forward. “We specifically request any photos and veterinary records of the animals before they were in SNAWL’s custody to document their condition prior to being placed in her care,” the department wrote. Those who donated money to any of McLaughlin’s rescues should also contact the authorities.

A woman charged with 110 misdemeanors for animal cruelty and abuse, is bringing more concerns animal rescues and advocates have to light.

McLaughlin was last arrested in 2011. According to court documents, a friend reported to the police that her wedding ring, wedding band, and an heirloom engagement ring went missing after McLaughlin watched her dogs at her home. Investigators say McLaughlin pawned off the friend’s heirloom ring in Scottsdale and received $2,000. When arrested, she admitted to “loaning” the ring to the shop. She denied stealing any jewelry and claimed her friend gave her the ring, police said.

Chandler police said those who want to come forward should email: specialinvestigation@chandleraz.gov.

