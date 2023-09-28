Your Life
Arizona’s Family Sports to broadcast Phoenix Suns Media Day

Arizona's Family Sports will broadcast the event on Monday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Phoenix Suns gear up for a new season, Arizona’s Family will be bringing live coverage to your homes. Arizona’s Family Sports network will air the Suns’ Media Day live on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Suns legend Tom Chambers and announcer Tom Leander will kick off the event. Then fans will get to hear from plenty of new faces, including new head coach Frank Vogel. Suns owner Mat Ishbia, General Manager James Jones and CEO Josh Bartelstein will also take the podium, as well as several players.

The team has had quite the roster shakeup under new management over the past few months. Most recently, on Wednesday, center Deandre Ayton was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal, which also saw Blazers star Damian Lillard shipped off to the Milwaukee Bucks. In return, the Suns acquired Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Earlier this year, Phoenix also gave up fan-favorite Chris Paul to acquire All-Star Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. After all the blockbuster trades, only one player from the 2021 NBA Finals Suns team remains — Devin Booker. Phoenix will now have a new big three this season: Booker, Beal and Kevin Durant, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets shortly before the end of last season.

So, how can you watch the Suns Media Day? Click or tap here to see where you can watch the event over the air with an antenna or through your service provider. Find more information about Arizona’s Family Sports here.

