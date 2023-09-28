Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Another warm Wednesday, but big weather changes coming for metro Phoenix

20 degree temperature drop by Sunday
Arizona First Alert Forecast Update at 4 p.m. for Wednesday, 9/27/2023.
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s hard to believe, but today was our 118th day at or above 100 degrees this year. As we’ve previously reported, this number blows past 93 days as the yearly average(since 1896) and the 30-year average (1991-2020) of 111 days. We have now notched four straight days above the average high for this time of year. There are a few high clouds, but still warm on Thursday and Friday, with highs still in the low 100s.

Our weather pattern will shift away from the dominant high-pressure system and be overtaken by cooler air coming with a deep low-pressure trough that will increase wind conditions across the Valley and state.

Highs should drop into the mid-90s on Saturday and upper 80s by Sunday to welcome in October. Overnight lows will also drop into the 60s, some of the coolest weather we have seen since May! Some other things to note: the full Harvest Moon will occur on the 29th, and our monsoon will end as the driest ever on Saturday the 30th.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash

Latest News

Arizona's First Alert Weather forecast at 4 p.m. for 9/27/2023.
Big weather changes ahead for metro Phoenix
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for Wednesday, 9/27/2023
A fantastic fall weekend is in store for Phoenix
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Wednesday 09/27/23
Near-record heat today before big cool down arrives
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 a.m. Wednesday 09/27/23
September is ending with temps in the 90s around Phoenix