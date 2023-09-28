Another warm Wednesday, but big weather changes coming for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s hard to believe, but today was our 118th day at or above 100 degrees this year. As we’ve previously reported, this number blows past 93 days as the yearly average(since 1896) and the 30-year average (1991-2020) of 111 days. We have now notched four straight days above the average high for this time of year. There are a few high clouds, but still warm on Thursday and Friday, with highs still in the low 100s.

Our weather pattern will shift away from the dominant high-pressure system and be overtaken by cooler air coming with a deep low-pressure trough that will increase wind conditions across the Valley and state.

Highs should drop into the mid-90s on Saturday and upper 80s by Sunday to welcome in October. Overnight lows will also drop into the 60s, some of the coolest weather we have seen since May! Some other things to note: the full Harvest Moon will occur on the 29th, and our monsoon will end as the driest ever on Saturday the 30th.

