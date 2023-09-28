Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old child was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday. (WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb confirmed a child was shot and killed Thursday in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old boy was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling around 2:20 p.m. in the neighborhood when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland first responders took the victims to a hospital, where police said the child died.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Persons of interest have been detained in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for additional persons of interest.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized
Christina Pasqualetto, 62, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder and...
Woman drives from Gilbert to Prescott, allegedly shoots estranged husband

Latest News

A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game
A Connecticut Fish and Wildlife crew caught a 400-pound stingray in the Long Island Sound on...
What a catch! Crews catch 400-pound stingray along Atlantic coast
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP...
Trump won’t try to move Georgia case to federal court after judge rejected similar bid by Meadows
Crofutt was booked into jail on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
PD: Man had BAC of 0.358 when he caused 2022 deadly crash in north Phoenix
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022