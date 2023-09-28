Your Life
3 city of Phoenix employees face possible charges after potential fraud cases


One of the cases involved a city employee accused of defrauding $70,000 in funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The city of Phoenix has referred two potential fraud cases to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. On Wednesday, the city announced that the cases involved three employees and they are being evaluated for criminal charges.

In the first case, a Phoenix firefighter is accused of getting paid even though investigators say he didn’t show up to work in over a year. Police say the firefighter was paying coworkers to cover his shifts while he ran his own business. Detectives say his supervisor also knew what he was doing. The Phoenix Police Department is recommending charges for the employee and his supervisor.

The second case involves a city employee accused of defrauding $70,000 in funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance program. He reportedly falsely helped relatives receive approval for the ERA funds. The case was investigated, and the city says the employee has resigned and will be required to pay back the money. The Phoenix Police Department also recommends that MCAO criminally charge the former employee.

Phoenix officials say they take all fraud reports seriously and that any tips can be submitted through their hotlines. Anyone with information regarding potential employee fraud or other criminal activity is asked to report it immediately.

