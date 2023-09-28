Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

12-year-old Phoenix-area dancer back on stage after new scoliosis surgery

Brooklynn was diagnosed with a severe case of scoliosis last year at 65 degrees.
Brooklynn was diagnosed with a severe case of scoliosis last year at 65 degrees.(Arizona's Family)
By Micaela Marshall
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Valley dancer is back on stage after surgery that corrected her severe scoliosis. It’s all because of a new operation that is an alternative to spinal fusion, which is the tried and true treatment for scoliosis.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital said it is the only health system in the state offering it right now and there have only been four surgeries so far in Arizona. For one Glendale girl, a brace didn’t help her scoliosis and spinal fusion was too limiting. She’s a dancer, so she needed something that wouldn’t hinder her range of motion and new technology did the trick.

Brooklynn Robling is bendy, and as a competitive dancer, that’s a good thing. “Since it was curving so much, I could actually bend more and it helped my like chin stands and elbow stands,” she said.

But the 12-year-old’s back used to be too twisty. She was diagnosed with a severe case of scoliosis last year. “A mild scoliosis can be up to 25 degrees. Brooklynn’s was 65,” said Dr. Judson Karlen, her pediatric orthopedic surgeon.

Today, her spine is much straighter. Dr. Karlen said that’s thanks to a new procedure known as vertebral body tethering. “We basically try to guide the growth from the front of the spine and actually straighten it as the kids grow and so it takes advantage of further growth to actually get more correction,” he explained.

Brooklynn had the operation in July at Phoenix Children’s Hospital and she was back at practice six weeks later. “It looks really like it’s held up despite your efforts to break it,” joked Dr. Karlen during a recent follow-up appointment.

Brooklynn’s thrilled she can do what she loves without pain. “The best thing that could ever happen to me,” said Brooklynn.

But at first, her family feared she may never dance again. “I was just terrified. Like dance is my life,” said Brooklynn. For mom, Renee Robling, it’s emotional to see her little girl shine on stage. “I love my beautiful daughter and I love my beautiful dancer,” said Renee.

Brooklynn’s spinal curve is now 25 degrees, which her doctor says is already a success, but as she grows, it may get even straighter.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash

Latest News

VNS, coupled with other therapies, made a big difference in Brooke’s personality and overall...
Queen Creek teen finds treatment that reduces seizures from hundreds a day
After collapsing during football practice, Nathan Higuera has made a miraculous recovery and is...
‘I’m thankful for all of them’: Student meets Scottsdale firefighters who helped save his life
Coronado High senior Nathan Higuera collapsed during football practice last month, but was...
Scottsdale student meets first responders who helped save his life
Andrew McCarthy was there to experience this fantastic milestone at the Lockheed Martin...
‘It was incredible’: Phoenix photographer sat with NASA to see OSIRIS-REx landing