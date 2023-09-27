Walk for ‘POP,’ free prostate cancer screenings in Tempe for first 100 men

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Did you know that men have a 1 in 7 chance of developing prostate cancer in their lifetime? After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in Arizona and the second cause of cancer death in men. It’s important to catch prostate cancer early so that you have a better chance of beating it. That’s what Walk in the POP (Prostate On-site Project) is all about this Saturday at Tempe’s Kiwanis Park.

POP was started in 1998 by Eugene Marvin “Gene” Felker, a former NFL tight end for the Dallas Texans after a routine blood test revealed he had prostate cancer. Felker was also a former executive director for the Sun Angel Foundation for 10 years and on the coaching staff at ASU for six years.

POP will offer the first 100 men to register for free prostate cancer screening for its 14th annual Walk in the POP on Sept. 30, and we think that is Something Good.

