Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Walk for ‘POP,’ free prostate cancer screenings in Tempe for first 100 men

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Walk for POP (Prostate On-site Project) is offering free prostate screenings on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Tempe.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Did you know that men have a 1 in 7 chance of developing prostate cancer in their lifetime? After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in Arizona and the second cause of cancer death in men. It’s important to catch prostate cancer early so that you have a better chance of beating it. That’s what Walk in the POP (Prostate On-site Project) is all about this Saturday at Tempe’s Kiwanis Park.

POP was started in 1998 by Eugene Marvin “Gene” Felker, a former NFL tight end for the Dallas Texans after a routine blood test revealed he had prostate cancer. Felker was also a former executive director for the Sun Angel Foundation for 10 years and on the coaching staff at ASU for six years.

POP will offer the first 100 men to register for free prostate cancer screening for its 14th annual Walk in the POP on Sept. 30, and we think that is Something Good.

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash

Latest News

He says he’s not trying to change country music, but adding a little spice.
Louie TheSinger adding new twist to country music
Check out country music sensation Louie TheSinger's performance on Good Morning Arizona!
Louie TheSinger performs on Good Morning Arizona
Louie TheSinger is a country music sensations making a name for himself by creating "country...
Singer combining Texan and Mexican roots on stage
Walk for POP is offering free prostate screenings in Tempe's Kiwanis Park on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Go to Walk for POP in Tempe for free prostate cancer screening