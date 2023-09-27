UPDATE: Sun City Couple Receives Future Credits For Missed Cruise

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Eli Reeves and his wife Diana are breathing a sigh of relief and say they owe it all to On Your Side. “Without you, Gary, we couldn’t have done it, to tell you the truth,” Eli told On Your Side’s Gary Harper. Eli’s wife, Diana, followed up by saying, “I was really excited (for the resolution) because this whole time, it’s been really frustrating.”

In a previous On Your Side report, the couple explained how they booked a 15-day cruise to Mexico and Hawaii with Princess Cruises in order to celebrate their marriage, all of which happened in November 2022. But once they arrived in Los Angeles to board the ship, Eli was told by cruise officials there was a problem. “I picked up the wrong passport. The old one,” Eli said, shaking his head.

Because Eli had brought his expired passport instead of his new one, and he was prevented from boarding. Disappointed, the two newlyweds drove back to Arizona and hoped Princess Cruises would give them credit for a future cruise. Well, after 9 months of asking, the couple still hasn’t received their credits, and here’s why. The company’s database mistakenly showed that Eli had actually sailed the 15-day cruise, which voided any future credits for him. “I realized that the stumbling block was that they had the wrong information, believing I sailed when I did not sail.”

So, Eli and Diana contacted On Your Side for help. “I noticed when Gary was talking he said, ‘I know someone over there that I can talk to.’ And was like ‘Oh, he knows someone. That’s more than I have, so that’s good!’”

On Your Side reached out to Princess Cruises and asked them to review the matter. Once they did, they discovered the couple had never boarded that 15-day cruise. They corrected their information, and then rewarded Eli and Diana with two $1,899 vouchers totaling $3,800 for future cruises. The two seniors say they couldn’t be happier and claim it only happened with the help of On Your Side.

“Gary got to the right people. I mean right away. Gary knows how well he does. He does it very well,” Eli Said.

“I was just shocked at how fast that Princess called,” Diana said.

The couple was hoping for a $4,600 credit, which is what they initially paid. However, that included taxes and other charges that could not be applied. Still, they’re very happy with Princess and they plan on putting the credits towards cruises to Alaska and the Panama Canal. On Your Side appreciates Princess Cruises looking into the matter and arriving at such a speedy resolution.

