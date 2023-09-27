Sick dogs found at Gilbert home prompts animal cruelty investigation

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An animal cruelty investigation is underway after several sick dogs were reportedly found at a Gilbert home.

Authorities say it started on Sept. 13, when Gilbert police were called to the house near Ray and Lindsay roads for reports of a possible animal problem. Officers discovered the tenants were in the process of moving. Police were reportedly told the animals were no longer there because they were rehomed.

However, on Sept. 23, officers were called to the same home and found multiple dogs needing medical care and attention. The Arizona Humane Society was immediately notified of the animals’ conditions. Authorities say some dogs who needed emergency care were sent to local veterinarian clinics, while others were left at the home. Gilbert police provided clean water for the dogs until Arizona Humane Society staff members could pick them up the next day. It’s unclear how many dogs in total were rescued.

Police will determine if charges will be sent to the Gilbert Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

Just miles away, a woman was charged with animal abuse after investigators say they found frozen dead dogs in her Chandler home last week. 55 dogs were rescued from April McLaughlin’s house near Pecos and Cooper roads. Authorities later confirmed five dogs had to be put down. McLaughlin faces 110 misdemeanors, two counts for each animal abuse accusations: one for cruel/neglect and abandonment; and a second count for failure to provide medical treatment.

