Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Reports: Suns trade Deandre Ayton to Portland as part of 3-team deal

The trade also sends Blazers’ star Damian Lillard to Milwaukee
Trainer tends to Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) after he was injured in the first half...
Trainer tends to Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) after he was injured in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball semifinal playoff series Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A trade has shaken up the Phoenix Suns organization yet again. According to several reports, center Deandre Ayton will head to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team trade. The Suns will receive Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson from the Milwaukee Bucks and Blazers, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Another superstar will also be headed to a new city as part of the deal. Damian Lillard will join Giannis Antetokounmpo with the Bucks. As part of the deal, the Blazers will receive Ayton, Jrue Holiday, Suns rookie Toumani Camara, a 2029 first-round pick and swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

Earlier this year, the Suns acquired All-Star guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Phoenix sent Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and future second-round picks to Washington. Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will make up Phoenix’s “Big Three.” The Suns will also make their season debut under new head coach Frank Vogel, who signed a 5-year, $31 million contract with the organization.

After the blockbuster trade, only one player from the 2021 NBA Finals Suns team remains — Devin Booker.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Suns for comment. The trade is not finalized until NBA attorneys approve the deal.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash

Latest News

Arizona Family's Sports Network
Arizona’s Family Sports network is now available statewide
Free digital antenna
Free digital TV antenna promotion has ended
While supplies last, Arizonans can sign up to get a free antenna shipped directly to them.
How to get a free digital TV antenna for your home
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the second...
FAQ: How you can watch the Phoenix Suns on Arizona’s Family