Rep. Gosar, Donald Trump call on Joint Chiefs chairman to be executed

Former President Donald Trump and Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar are both suggesting the outgoing leader of our nation's military should be put to death.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Former President Donald Trump and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar suggest that the outgoing leader of our nation’s military should be put to death. The two politicians are branding the outgoing Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley as a traitor. Trump and Gosar are known for making wild and outlandish accusations, but for the former president, this is the latest shot at Milley, with whom he’s now had a long-running political feud.

On social media, Trump suggested the general deserves death for going behind his back and placing calls to the Chinese. Milley told Congress in 2021 that during the final months of the Trump administration, he was trying to assure the Chinese that the U.S. had no plans of attacking them.

Rep. Gosar, a Republican who represents western Arizona, on the other hand, suggested Milley should be executed because of his response to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. In his newsletter published over the weekend, Gosar wrote, “in a better society ... the strange sodomy-promoting general Milley would be hung.” Calls to Gosar’s office were not returned.

Longtime Arizona Republican and Gosar’s former political opponent Sandra Dowling said she was disgusted and disappointed with the two politicians. The former Marine says the public should expect more from their elected officials and political leaders. “Paul Gosar has never been in the military. He’s never supported the military unless he’s been shamed into it. So I don’t have any respect for his opinion relating to military activity because he knows absolutely nothing about what he is talking about,” Dowling said.

