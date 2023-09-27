Princeton offers free tuition to students from families who make less than $100K

Your Life
The total cost for attending Princeton is upwards of $83,000 a year, more than $59,000 in tuition and $11,000-plus for housing.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:03 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Princeton is offering a tuition break to undergraduate students and families who might otherwise not be able to afford it.

Attendance will be free for “most families earning up to $100,000″ a year, and students with family incomes over $100,000 will get more aid.

The total cost for attending Princeton is upwards of $83,000 a year, more than $59,000 in tuition and $11,000-plus for housing.

This isn’t the first time Princeton has made such a move.

In 2001, it became the first university to ensure students wouldn’t have to take out loans to earn a degree there.

Princeton can easily afford to make this offer. According to one expert, the school has a $35.8 billion endowment.

However, the same expert said the move doesn’t address the problem of tuition inflation.

He suggested making schools responsible for a portion of student loan debts in cases of default.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

