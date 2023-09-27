Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix ranks #3 in Yelp’s list of top ‘Taco Towns;’ these are our favorite spots

You don't need to wait for Taco Tuesday in these two Arizona cities to experience some amazing...
You don't need to wait for Taco Tuesday in these two Arizona cities to experience some amazing tacos.(Jose Nicdao / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley of the Sun is full of flavors from our neighbors south of the border, so it’s no surprise that it recently made Yelp’s top 15 taco towns. Tucson ranked fifth and our beloved Phoenix ranked third, bested only by Los Angeles and Austin.

What are some taco trends this year?

Well, well, well, these aren’t your ordinary tacos. It’s all about birria this time around. These tacos are created with braised beef or lamb, often served with consomé broth for dipping. A number of places offer these in Phoenix and Tucson. You’ll find them with all the favorite fixings: cilantro, salsa and chopped onion.

National Taco Day is coming up, so where are some top-rated spots?

National Taco Day is Wednesday, October 4. Yelp has only one Phoenix-area spot in its list of top 100 taco restaurants. It’s El Fogon near Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard in Ahwatukee. But over the years, Arizona’s Family has featured a number of taquerias and locally-owned Latin American restaurants with some killer tacos.

Might we suggest Central Phoenix’s Taco Guild for an elected vibe in a unique, church-like environment with some of the margaritas around? If you’re looking for a great Happy Hour deal, Blanco Cocina and Cantina in downtown Phoenix is a must-try, as is the popular Loco Patron with several Valley locations.

Want something casual for lunch or just for a quick bite? Tacos Calafia or Tacos Tijuana might be more up your alley. Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, maybe head to Tempe for some spaghetti tacos.

Click/tap here to see Yelp’s full list of the top 100 taco spots nationwide.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash

Latest News

Arizona’s Family visited the home, which had photos of the dogs lined along the fence.
Chandler woman accused of animal abuse released from jail
AZFamily First Alert Weather 12PM Update for Wednesday, 9/27/2023
A fantastic fall weekend is in store for Phoenix
Nathaniel Mead is accused of trying to buy firearms at a guns show in Mesa with a fake ID.
Man arrested for trying to buy guns with fake ID at gun show, Mesa police say
Innings Festival returns to Tempe Beach Park in February followed by another weekend with its...
Innings Festival announces 2024 dates in Tempe; extends annual event to 2 weekends