Phoenix ranks #3 in Yelp’s list of top ‘Taco Towns;’ these are our favorite spots

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Valley of the Sun is full of flavors from our neighbors south of the border, so it’s no surprise that it recently made Yelp’s top 15 taco towns. Tucson ranked fifth and our beloved Phoenix ranked third, bested only by Los Angeles and Austin.

What are some taco trends this year?

Well, well, well, these aren’t your ordinary tacos. It’s all about birria this time around. These tacos are created with braised beef or lamb, often served with consomé broth for dipping. A number of places offer these in Phoenix and Tucson. You’ll find them with all the favorite fixings: cilantro, salsa and chopped onion.

National Taco Day is coming up, so where are some top-rated spots?

National Taco Day is Wednesday, October 4. Yelp has only one Phoenix-area spot in its list of top 100 taco restaurants. It’s El Fogon near Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard in Ahwatukee. But over the years, Arizona’s Family has featured a number of taquerias and locally-owned Latin American restaurants with some killer tacos.

Might we suggest Central Phoenix’s Taco Guild for an elected vibe in a unique, church-like environment with some of the margaritas around? If you’re looking for a great Happy Hour deal, Blanco Cocina and Cantina in downtown Phoenix is a must-try, as is the popular Loco Patron with several Valley locations.

Want something casual for lunch or just for a quick bite? Tacos Calafia or Tacos Tijuana might be more up your alley. Or, if you’re feeling adventurous, maybe head to Tempe for some spaghetti tacos.

Click/tap here to see Yelp’s full list of the top 100 taco spots nationwide.

