Peoria Unified board member sues district so she can quote Bible verses

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Peoria Unified School District Governing Board member is suing her employer so she can quote Bible verses during meetings. According to the lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday, Heather Rooks says she has the right to quote scripture, citing religious freedom and freedom of speech. The lawsuit also says current President Joe Biden and the first President George Washington, and an “unbroken chain of U.S. officials in between” have used Bible verses in speeches or to “solemnize official occasions.”

Rooks was elected in 2022 to the board, and at her first meeting in January, she recited Joshua 1:9. The lawsuit says she did it two more times during meetings before a group called Secular Communities for Arizona issued a complaint. An email was then sent to board members saying they couldn’t pray or recite scripture during board meetings. In March, Rooks recited another verse, which caused the Freedom From Religion Foundation to send a letter in May threatening legal action. The organization claimed Rooks and another member, Rebecca Hill, were “using government positions to promote religion” and said the government can’t show favoritism toward any particular religion.

Rooks’ lawsuit says because of the pressure from activist groups and the board, she stopped quoting the Bible in July. She wants the courts to declare she and other board members are allowed to recite scripture and have the board cover her attorney’s fees.

