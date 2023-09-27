New community for cancer patients to open next year in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On Wednesday, Taylor Morrison and Banner Health broke ground on eight new homes in Gilbert. These homes will help provide lodging for cancer patients and their families free of cost. “It’s hard to put in words, but it’s a really proud day,” said Sheryl Palmer, the chairman and CEO of Taylor Morrison.

The homes will feature approximately 1,000 sq. ft. of fully furnished homes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, laundry, a gathering room, and private backyards for patients, their children, and care partners to enjoy. “It’s going to make so many people’s lives a little less stressful because they have a place to come after being at the cancer center all day,” said Traci Beagley, a breast cancer survivor treated at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Last year, thousands of patients traveled more than 30 miles each way for care at Banner MD Anderson, and 330 of those patients came from outside of Arizona. For many, affording a place to stay during treatment is the difference between receiving care or not. “We’ve had patients living in cars in the parking lot, unacceptable. So, today represents an opportunity to address that and provide families hope as well as the best treatment possible,” said Andy Peterson, the President and CEO of Banner Health and Alzheimer’s Foundations.

The community, which will include 16 homes upon completion, will provide lodging for 160 patients each year, assuring them of a safe and comfortable home and community while receiving treatment or recovering from surgery. “It’s going to take the stress off of the families. It’s going to provide them a safe place, a safe haven where they can be together and focus on other things,” said Beagley.

Those who may not qualify for the program can still go through Banner Health’s home-away-from-home program, which places patients in hotels at discounted rates. Banner hopes to build the Home Away from Home endowment to $5 million. If you would like to help donate, click here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.