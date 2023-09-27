Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Near-record heat today before big cool down arrives

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Wednesday, 9/27/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Near-record heat is expected in Phoenix today with a forecast high of 106 degrees. The record for today’s date is 107 degrees, and the average high this time of year in the Valley is 97 degrees.

Skies should stay mostly clear with light winds expected across Arizona today. A strong ridge of high pressure that’s been dominating our region’s weather pattern peaks in intensity today. Temperatures come down a few degrees tomorrow and Friday, with bigger changes on the way for the weekend.

An area of low pressure dropping down from the Pacific Northwest will bring windy days to Arizona starting Friday and continuing through the weekend. The strongest winds are expected Saturday. Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 90s Saturday in Phoenix and to the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. Overnight lows will also drop to the low 60s by Sunday and Monday mornings, with many Valley neighborhoods seeing some upper 50s. These are the coolest temperatures since May!

No rain is expected in the Valley over the next 7 days, and monsoon season officially wraps up on Saturday with this year going down as the driest on record in Phoenix.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash

Latest News

.
Near-record heat before cooldown begins in Phoenix
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 9 p.m. Tuesday 09/26/23
High temperatures expected to peak on Wednesday for Phoenix
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 4 p.m. Tuesday 09/26/23
Another warm day expected for Arizona before big temperature drop
Temperatures will remain warm before a big drop.
High clouds expected for Wednesday with temperatures still pretty warm