Near-record heat today before big cool down arrives

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Near-record heat is expected in Phoenix today with a forecast high of 106 degrees. The record for today’s date is 107 degrees, and the average high this time of year in the Valley is 97 degrees.

Skies should stay mostly clear with light winds expected across Arizona today. A strong ridge of high pressure that’s been dominating our region’s weather pattern peaks in intensity today. Temperatures come down a few degrees tomorrow and Friday, with bigger changes on the way for the weekend.

An area of low pressure dropping down from the Pacific Northwest will bring windy days to Arizona starting Friday and continuing through the weekend. The strongest winds are expected Saturday. Temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 90s Saturday in Phoenix and to the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. Overnight lows will also drop to the low 60s by Sunday and Monday mornings, with many Valley neighborhoods seeing some upper 50s. These are the coolest temperatures since May!

No rain is expected in the Valley over the next 7 days, and monsoon season officially wraps up on Saturday with this year going down as the driest on record in Phoenix.

