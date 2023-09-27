Your Life
Man dead after shooting in Buckeye

File image
File image(File image courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:54 AM MST
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Buckeye late Tuesday night.

Maricopa County sheriff deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. near Southern Avenue and Johnson Road. Deputies arrived and the man seriously hurt. He was later pronounced dead, but it’s unclear if he died at the scene or if he was transported to a nearby hospital. Details are extremely limited, but MCSO confirmed that homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

The program is in place to reduce water usage in the town.
Gilbert, SRP enticing HOAs & businesses to ditch grass with new rebates
Near-record heat before cooldown begins in Phoenix
Summer 2023 was deadly for Arizona teens as dozens were killed by gunshot wounds. And the...
Summer 2023 was deadly for Arizona teens
