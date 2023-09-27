Man dead after shooting in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Buckeye late Tuesday night.

Maricopa County sheriff deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. near Southern Avenue and Johnson Road. Deputies arrived and the man seriously hurt. He was later pronounced dead, but it’s unclear if he died at the scene or if he was transported to a nearby hospital. Details are extremely limited, but MCSO confirmed that homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

