Louie TheSinger adding new twist to country music

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A singer is making a name for himself by creating “country music with a flavor.” Louie TheSinger is making music that represents his Texan and Mexican roots. The star joined Good Morning Arizona ahead of two sold-out shows on Wednesday and Thursday at Last Exit Live in Phoenix!

He says he’s not trying to change country music, but adding a little spice. “Country music was never for “a people” but for “the people,” he said. “I wanted to show that in my music. I’m a multicultural man.” Check out the Good Morning Arizona performance below!

After his Arizona performances, Louie TheSinger will be hitting the road to perform two free shows in California and Texas. For more information, click or tap here.

