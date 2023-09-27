Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Louie TheSinger adding new twist to country music

Louie TheSinger is a country music sensations making a name for himself by creating "country music with flavor."
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A singer is making a name for himself by creating “country music with a flavor.” Louie TheSinger is making music that represents his Texan and Mexican roots. The star joined Good Morning Arizona ahead of two sold-out shows on Wednesday and Thursday at Last Exit Live in Phoenix!

He says he’s not trying to change country music, but adding a little spice. “Country music was never for “a people” but for “the people,” he said. “I wanted to show that in my music. I’m a multicultural man.” Check out the Good Morning Arizona performance below!

Check out country music sensation Louie TheSinger's performance on Good Morning Arizona!

After his Arizona performances, Louie TheSinger will be hitting the road to perform two free shows in California and Texas. For more information, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash

Latest News

Check out country music sensation Louie TheSinger's performance on Good Morning Arizona!
Louie TheSinger performs on Good Morning Arizona
Louie TheSinger is a country music sensations making a name for himself by creating "country...
Singer combining Texan and Mexican roots on stage
Free prostate cancer screenings in Tempe for first 100 men to register.
Walk for ‘POP,’ free prostate cancer screenings in Tempe for first 100 men
Walk for POP is offering free prostate screenings in Tempe's Kiwanis Park on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Go to Walk for POP in Tempe for free prostate cancer screening