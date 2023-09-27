Jamie Yazzie’s boyfriend found guilty in her murder

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The boyfriend of Jamie Yazzie has been found guilty of murder after she went missing in the Hopi Reservation in the summer of 2019.

It was in June 2019 when Yazzie went missing in the Navajo Nation. She was last seen alive at her boyfriend Tre James’ house. Her remains weren’t found until November 2021 on the Hopi reservation. Eventually, in the summer of 2022, Tre James was arrested for first-degree murder. Yazzie’s case was recently shown on the True Crime Arizona documentary ‘The Forgotten’ as the epidemic continues of missing and murdered indigenous women, also known as “MMIW.”

The trial was supposed to take place at the federal courthouse in Flagstaff, but it was moved to Phoenix after the judge expressed concern about a growing group of protesters planned during the trial. However, Yazzie’s family said that they were MMIW supporters. Such a drastic change put a financial strain on the family.

James also faces charges of assaulting multiple women after Yazzie was killed but before he was arrested for her murder. A sentencing date has not yet been announced.

True Crime Arizona Host Briana Whitney will have more from the courtroom on Arizona’s Family News at 5.

