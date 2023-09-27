Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Jamie Yazzie’s boyfriend found guilty in her murder

Jamie Yazzie was found dead on the Hopi Reservation.
Jamie Yazzie was found dead on the Hopi Reservation.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The boyfriend of Jamie Yazzie has been found guilty of murder after she went missing in the Hopi Reservation in the summer of 2019.

It was in June 2019 when Yazzie went missing in the Navajo Nation. She was last seen alive at her boyfriend Tre James’ house. Her remains weren’t found until November 2021 on the Hopi reservation. Eventually, in the summer of 2022, Tre James was arrested for first-degree murder. Yazzie’s case was recently shown on the True Crime Arizona documentary ‘The Forgotten’ as the epidemic continues of missing and murdered indigenous women, also known as “MMIW.”

The trial was supposed to take place at the federal courthouse in Flagstaff, but it was moved to Phoenix after the judge expressed concern about a growing group of protesters planned during the trial. However, Yazzie’s family said that they were MMIW supporters. Such a drastic change put a financial strain on the family.

James also faces charges of assaulting multiple women after Yazzie was killed but before he was arrested for her murder. A sentencing date has not yet been announced.

True Crime Arizona Host Briana Whitney will have more from the courtroom on Arizona’s Family News at 5.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash

Latest News

A podcast reveals new details about the legal battle over whether to send convicted murderer...
New audio sheds light on parole case regarding Jacob Wideman
The audio from the "Violation" podcast reveals what's at stake in the Jacob Wideman hearing.
New details revealed in parole case of man who murdered teen in Flagstaff in 1986
Kimber Biggs, the sister of Mikelle Biggs, hasn't stopped advocating for her sister and now...
Mikelle Biggs' sister hired to help police with missing person cases
Detectives found Grant Griffiths had actually died from multiple gunshot wounds, and the room...
Prescott Valley man reportedly shot & killed before house fire