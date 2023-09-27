Innings Festival announces 2024 dates in Tempe; extends annual event to 2 weekends

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Innings Festival returns to Tempe early next year and, for the first time, is adding an additional weekend called Extra Innings.

The annual celebration of baseball and music will once again take over Tempe Beach Park along the Salt River on Feb. 23-24. Extra Innings is set for the following weekend on March 1-2. Each weekend will feature a different set of musicians and MLB all-stars, but the lineup has not yet been announced.

Expect the list of performers and players, as well as ticket information, to be released over the next few months. Find additional information at the festival’s website, where fans can also sign up for SMS updates.

Ready for a doubleheader? Introducing Extra Innings Festival on March 1 - 2, 2024! That means back-to-back festival... Posted by Innings Festival on Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The Innings Festival debuted in Arizona in 2018 as a way to combine baseball and music, timed to coincide with Major League Baseball Spring Training happening around the Valley. The festival proved to be so popular that it has since spread beyond the Cactus League. Last year, Innings Festival expanded to Tampa for Grapefruit League baseball fans.

