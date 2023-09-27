Your Life
Glittered Ways offering unique crafts and tumblers

A wide selection of tumblers is on display and available for purchase.
A wide selection of tumblers is on display and available for purchase.(Glittered Ways)
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sip in style with handcrafted, one-of-a-kind drinkware with Glittered Ways! Melissa Granrath has been “crafty” much of her life and has explored many different creative techniques and craft interests. It’s safe to say if it sparked her interest, she has tried to make it.

Over the years, Melissa has created things from handmade wreaths to jewelry and beaded watches. She has now dedicated herself to creating epoxy tumblers. What started with a few supplies and one tumbler at a time being made on the kitchen table has bloomed into a growing small business with a complete home office setup and a wide variety of supplies, with more bottles of glitter than one can imagine!

Glittered Ways is a featured vendor in Memory Lane Trinkets and Treasures, a local business in downtown Glendale. A wide selection of tumblers is on display and available for purchase. Glittered Ways has also recently launched its website, Glitteredways.com. New creations, such as epoxy wood trays and boards, keychains and ornaments, will be coming soon.

Glittered Ways is a featured vendor in Memory Lane Trinkets and Treasures, a local business in downtown Glendale.

Melissa loves supporting other small businesses and follows the motto - Do what makes you sparkle. Sparkle and shine, but most of all, be kind!

Glittered Ways | 480-280-6834 | Glitteredways.com | Instagram: glittered_ways_melissa | Facebook: Glittered Ways

