DPS stresses safety after man dies helping crash victims on Phoenix freeway

These tips comes after a good Samaritan was killed while trying to help crash victims on the Loop 202.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A good Samaritan was hit and killed while trying to help strangers involved in a crash on the Loop 202 in Phoenix on Sunday. Authorities say 34-year-old Doug Hunt and his friend stopped to help the driver after seeing the crash near 32nd Street. Hunt was sadly struck and later died. The driver who hit him stayed on the scene, and DPS doesn’t believe impairment was a factor.

Many people want to help in situations like this, but Hunt’s tragic story is a reminder that it’s not always safe to do so. So, what should you do if you see someone needing help after a crash?

First and foremost, DPS recommends pulling over on the shoulder, staying in your car, and calling 911. The department knows Hunt was trying to do the right thing and help those in need, but it wants to remind people of the risks of jumping into dangerous situations.

The father of a man who was hit and killed by a driver while helping those injured in a crash on the Loop 202 in Phoenix says he loved helping others.

Sgt. Eric Andrews, who responded to the scene, says the likelihood of getting hurt while helping others is significant. He adds that is especially the case if it’s dark or visibility is poor.

On a freeway with high-speed limits, he says getting out of the car is not a good idea unless you follow the same safety measures DPS troopers use. That means having a high visibility vest, cones, or flares. According to Andrews, Hunt’s car may have been too close to the crash site and not pulled over enough on the shoulder.

Hunt’s funeral services are this Friday. His dad, John Hunt, says his son was on his way home from officiating a friend’s wedding when he witnessed the crash. He describes Hunt as caring and a strong man of faith as a member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints.

Two men remain in the hospital with serious injuries. A five-month-old is reportedly in stable condition, according to Phoenix Fire.

