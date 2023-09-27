Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

SR 89 reopens following deadly crash involving semi in Yavapai County

The crash happened on SR 89 near Paulden in Yavapai County.
The crash happened on SR 89 near Paulden in Yavapai County.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) A stretch of State Route 89 in Yavapai County was closed for several hours Wednesday morning following a crash involving a semi that left at least one person dead.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. on SR 89 at milepost 336 near Paulden, roughly 25 miles north of Prescott. Central Arizona Fire and Medical posted on social media that the crash involved a semi and another vehicle. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has since confirmed the crash is fatal.

SR 89 was closed from Old Highway 89 to Sweet Valley Road until it reopened shortly before 11 a.m. Other details about the collision have not yet been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash

Latest News

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
PD: Red-light runner going 80mph before crash that killed 2 near Glendale school
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
A wide selection of tumblers is on display and available for purchase.
Glittered Ways offering unique crafts and tumblers
Melissa Granrath is the creator behind "Glittered Ways," which offers beautiful epoxy tumblers...
Buckeye woman creating unique, creative epoxy tumblers
He says he’s not trying to change country music, but adding a little spice.
Louie TheSinger adding new twist to country music