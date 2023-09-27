SR 89 reopens following deadly crash involving semi in Yavapai County

PAULDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A stretch of State Route 89 in Yavapai County was closed for several hours Wednesday morning following a crash involving a semi that left at least one person dead.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. on SR 89 at milepost 336 near Paulden, roughly 25 miles north of Prescott. Central Arizona Fire and Medical posted on social media that the crash involved a semi and another vehicle. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has since confirmed the crash is fatal.

SR 89 was closed from Old Highway 89 to Sweet Valley Road until it reopened shortly before 11 a.m. Other details about the collision have not yet been released.

UPDATE: All lanes open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 27, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.