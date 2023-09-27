Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Corrections officer arrested for alleged sex with inmate at prison in Goodyear

ADCRR employee, Jose Figueroa, 20, is accused of having sex with an inmate at a state prison...
ADCRR employee, Jose Figueroa, 20, is accused of having sex with an inmate at a state prison facility. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)(Maricopa County Sheriff Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry officer has been arrested after he was accused of having sexual relations with an inmate.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Jose Mario Figueroa, from Buckeye, worked as a corrections officer at the Arizona State Prison Complex – Perryville in Goodyear. On Tuesday, prison officials were notified about an alleged incident involving Figueroa and an inmate. According to court documents, Figueroa allegedly had sex with an inmate inside a control room at the prison on Sept. 20. The victim, who is currently incarcerated, provided investigators with evidence verifying her allegations, according to the paperwork.

Investigators say Figueroa later admitted to having sex with the inmate at the prison complex. He was booked into jail and is facing a charge of unlawful sexual conduct at a correctional facility.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash

Latest News

Heather Rooks says she can recite Bible verses because it's covered under freedom of speech and...
Peoria Unified board member sues district so she can quote Bible verses
Migrants along the border receive health checks at border facilities in Yuma.
Healthcare provided for migrants at Yuma border
The community, which will include 16 homes upon completion, will provide lodging for 160...
New community for cancer patients to open next year in Gilbert
Once completed, the eight fully furnished homes in Gilbert will be available for some Banner...
New homes in Gilbert to support Banner Health cancer patients