Corrections officer arrested for alleged sex with inmate at prison in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry officer has been arrested after he was accused of having sexual relations with an inmate.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Jose Mario Figueroa, from Buckeye, worked as a corrections officer at the Arizona State Prison Complex – Perryville in Goodyear. On Tuesday, prison officials were notified about an alleged incident involving Figueroa and an inmate. According to court documents, Figueroa allegedly had sex with an inmate inside a control room at the prison on Sept. 20. The victim, who is currently incarcerated, provided investigators with evidence verifying her allegations, according to the paperwork.

Investigators say Figueroa later admitted to having sex with the inmate at the prison complex. He was booked into jail and is facing a charge of unlawful sexual conduct at a correctional facility.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.