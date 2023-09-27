Chandler woman accused of animal abuse released from jail

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Chandler woman accused of animal abuse is out of jail, authorities say. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed April McLaughlin was released around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for additional information regarding McLaughlin’s charges.

Officers were initially tipped off about the animal abuse allegations on Sept. 8. Then, last Friday, Chandler police searched McLaughlin’s home near Pecos and Cooper roads, which also served as a rescue named Special Needs Animal Welfare League. Officers say they smelled a “foul odor” coming from the house, and 55 mixed breeds and special needs dogs were rescued. However, according to the Arizona Humane Society, five of the 55 dogs later had to be put down. A spokesperson said the dogs “were suffering horrifically.”

Prosecutors claimed some dogs were found living in their own feces with no water. Court documents say the dogs were covered in tarps, and detectives also found dead, frozen puppies in McLaughlin’s freezer. A few dogs also had bandages on their hind legs to cover their wounds, court documents state. McLaughlin told police she was “at the start of a hoarding problem” and had “taken on too many dogs,” investigators said.

A woman charged with 110 misdemeanors for animal cruelty and abuse has brought to light concerns that animal rescues and advocates have had.

Arizona’s Family visited the home, which had photos of the dogs lined along the fence. Protesters also gathered outside, with some holding signs reading “stop animal cruelty” and “save the dogs.”

McLaughlin was originally booked on 55 counts of animal cruelty, 55 counts of failure to provide medical treatment and one count of vulnerable adult abuse. The adult abuse charge stemmed from McLaughlin’s mother living inside the home and unable to care for herself, police say.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.