Arizona’s Family Sports network is now available statewide

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona’s Family Sports network expanded broadcast operations to Flagstaff and Yuma. That makes the sports network available in all of Arizona. On Tuesday, Arizona’s Family started broadcasting on Flagstaff’s newest television station, KAZF-TV channel 32. Last week, Arizona’s Family Sports network welcomed viewers in southwestern Arizona with the launch of KAZS-TV channel 27 in Yuma.

Both stations in Yuma and Flagstaff, along with channel 44 in Phoenix and channel 13.4 in Tucson, now carry Arizona’s Family Sports Network.

The Arizona’s Family Sports Network is home to the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury basketball, Phoenix Rising F.C., and A.I.A High School Championship sports. The network also carries Arizona’s Family News, Your Life Arizona, and The Extra Point sports show.

