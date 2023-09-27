Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Accused church arsonist leaves his defense to God

Eric Ridenour refused an attorney in his defense against arson charges in two Douglas church fires
Accused church arsonist leaves his defense to God
Accused church arsonist leaves his defense to God
By J.D. Wallace
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:12 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Accused Douglas church arsonist Eric Ridenour, said his defense would be in the Lord’s hands. The judge said that Ridenour should have at least a second opinion. The Honorable Scott Rash was surprised by Ridenour’s announcement that he would defend himself because he asked multiple times if Ridenour was sure.

Ridenour noted two different Bible verses as his guide:

The first one was Luke 12:11 (King James Version) “And when they bring you unto the synagogues, and unto magistrates, and powers, take ye no thought how or what thing ye shall answer, or what ye shall say:”

Luke 12:12 finishes: “For the Holy Ghost shall teach you in the same hour what ye ought to say.”

The second was Isaiah 9:6 (King James Version): “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

The judge said that he was familiar with the Bible and those verses but that Ridenour still needed help from his fellow man to navigate the court.

But Eric Ridenour made his decision clear.

“I put my faith in the Lord Jesus Christ; I put my faith in 12 honest jurors and a judge who’s read his scripture,” he told the federal judge Tuesday.

The honorable Scott Rash asked Eric Ridenour at least five times if he was sure he wanted to defend himself or advised him that it was not a good idea after Ridenour’s defense attorney said that Ridenour refused meetings with him twice because Ridenour did not want an attorney. Ridenour said he has a mighty counselor in the Lord Jesus.

Ridenour is charged with two counts of arson of property in interstate commerce for the May 22nd fires that burned St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church in Douglas.

His hearing for release in June presented his motive for not liking women or homosexuals in positions of authority in the church. Saint Stephen’s vicar, who is now in Mesa, was openly gay and the pastor of First Presbyterian is a woman.

Ridenour said his two witnesses would be the Bible and a book concerning the accuracy of the King James Bible, both of which the judge said would not be allowed as witnesses. Nor can jurors be required to be Christian, as Ridenour requested. The judge made clear that Ridenour will have no special treatment representing himself. But Ridenour said that would not be a problem.

“I won’t be representing myself. I’ll have the Lord Jesus representing me,” he said.

His trial is scheduled to start on Halloween and last about three days.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash

Latest News

Arizona’s Family Investigates found that the monitor hasn’t been in Phoenix since 2020, yet the...
Federal monitor overseeing the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t been to Phoenix since 2020
Head Start predominantly helps families below the poverty line and children with disabilities.
Looming government shutdown could impact Head Start programs in Arizona
“Arizona Works Together Act,” would repeal Article XXV of the state’s constitution that says no...
Arizona grassroots organization pushes to repeal state’s ‘Right to Work’ law
A grassroots group wants to get rid of the state's "right to work" status which supporters say...
New group pushing to eliminate Arizona's right-to-work laws
Arizona’s Family Investigates found that the monitor hasn’t been in Phoenix since 2020, yet the...
Federal monitor overseeing the Maricopa County Sheriff's office has not visited since 2020