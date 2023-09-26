Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Yuma Police release body-cam footage of journalist arrested

Yuma police released on Monday the body-cam video of the arrest of a freelance journalist who says officers violated his First Amendment rights.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Yuma Police Department released body-cam footage of the arrest of a freelance journalist. Lucas Mullikin said his First Amendment rights were violated in May. Yuma Police Chief Thomas Garrity said that’s not the case.

Mullikin was driving when he saw police detaining a man who they said had been trespassing. Yuma Police said Mullikin got out of his car and started recording the officer. “When you start interjecting yourself into the scene, that’s when we have a problem because the officer was by himself. When you have an active resistor where the officer is fighting by himself, he’s gonna need a little bit more space,” Garrity said. Garrity said whether it’s a journalist or not, people recording an arrest need to stay at a distance where officers feel they can handle the situation safely for all parties.

The body-cam video released on the Yuma Police Department’s Youtube channel shows the moment Mullkin begins recording the officers. Keeping a short distance from the officer, he begins asking the officer questions. The officer answers Mullikin and then asks him to step back. “Mr. Mullikin was asked a total of eight times to get back. Never once in those eight times was he asked to stop recording. Never once was his phone taken to prevent him from recording,” Garrity said.

Garrity said that’s when the first officer on scene calls for assistance. Body-cam video from a second officer then shows what led to Mullikin’s arrest. He was asked to move back and when he didn’t, the officer forced him to move back and he was then shoved to the ground.

Mullikin can be seen getting up and walking closer to officers to record. That’s when he’s shoved back to the ground and arrested. Mullikin, who’s an independent journalist, said his rights were violated and is seeking accountability. The Yuma police chief said Mullikin was in an active zone. Mullikin was arrested for resisting arrest and was given a court date. Yuma police said the incident is being investigated.

An independent journalist is sharing video of what he considers a violation of his first amendment rights at the hands of the Yuma Police Department.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
The social media post explained that not all students would be allowed to get ice cream, which...
‘It lacked empathy’: School’s ice cream party Facebook post criticized

Latest News

Photos and and flowers were put in the fence surrounding the home that was raised.
Neighbors, rescue fault lack of ordinances in Chandler for lengthy investigation into animal abuse
Yuma police released on Monday the body-cam video of the arrest of a freelance journalist who...
New body-cam video shows controversial arrest of Yuma journalist
According to Zillow, the median home price in Flagstaff is about $630,000.
Flagstaff home prices drop slightly, how interest rates play a role in the rise and fall
A neighbor says she's raised concerns about an animal rescue at Chandler home for years and...
Woman calls for new Chandler ordinances after raid at animal rescue