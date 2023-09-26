Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Yuma Municipal Court offering amnesty for certain active warrants

The Yuma court will remove charges for failing to appear in order to help build trust with the...
The Yuma court will remove charges for failing to appear in order to help build trust with the court system. People can apply until the end of day, Oct. 13, 2023.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA (3TV/CBS 5) — The Yuma municipal court is offering amnesty for those with outstanding warrants. People who take advantage of the program will not be arrested. Instead, they will be given a court date to appear in front of a judge for amnesty court.

Yolanda Cabrera, the deputy court administrator, said there is a backlog of 1,300 cases, and most of the cases are people who received a citation and failed to appear in court. The amnesty court program will dismiss the charge for failing to appear in court, but people will still have to deal with their original charges.

The amnesty program is aimed at helping relieve people from the worry of law enforcement showing up unannounced, as well as, for example, being out in public for fear they would be taken into custody while someone is depending on them for care.

The municipal court realizes some people may fear getting arrested, which is why they’ve set up an outside window where people can see the office clerk without having to go inside the building. “It’s to build the public’s trust in the justice system,” Cabrera said. “We’re not just there to punish people, but get people back on track with their cases.”

People with outstanding warrants have until October 13 to take part in the program. The court’s website says to show up to the Yuma Municipal Court at 1515 S. 2nd Avenue, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., to get an appearance date for Amnesty Court. For more information, you can visit the program’s website linked here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Mountain Ranch Country Club, left, and Via Delosantos Restaurant, right, both made the...
Mold on cheese, ham kept past discard date found at Phoenix-area restaurants
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Mclaughlin was taken into custody on Friday night.
Docs: Frozen dead dogs found in Chandler home linked to animal rescue; 55 rescued
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say
The collision happened on the Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street.
Good Samaritan identified as Mesa man; killed helping victims of Loop 202 crash

Latest News

People in Yuma who failed to appear, failed to pay or failed to comply with warrants can deal...
Yuma is offering amnesty for those with warrants
After collapsing during football practice, Nathan Higuera has made a miraculous recovery and is...
‘I’m thankful for all of them’: Student meets Scottsdale firefighters who helped save his life
Phoenix voted to repeal the ordinance during a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
City of Phoenix reverses plan to send unclaimed guns to Ukraine
Coronado High senior Nathan Higuera collapsed during football practice last month, but was...
Scottsdale student meets first responders who helped save his life
Lupita Alvarez-Beltran was booked into jail on one count of child abuse.
Mother leaves 4-year-old daughter alone in car with fentanyl in Tempe, police say